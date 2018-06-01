Ministry of Social Development apologises to pregnant woman it 'failed to support'

The Ministry of Social Development has apologised to a seven month pregnant woman, who it admits it failed to support.

It comes as emergency housing providers are gearing up for a busy winter.

Mum-to-be, Annamaria Wijohn, 21, has been offered emergency accommodation but she says it wasn't suitable.

The Ministry of Social Development apologised for "failing to give Annamarie the right support".

The apology from Ministry of Social Developments Regional Commissioner, Mark Goldsmith said, "on reflection, the accommodation we referred her to wasn't suitable for her. She deserved better service from us."

"We provide immediate help to anyone without a home. There is no wait time for emergency accommodation and we'll do everything we can to help people find somewhere to stay.

"Many people are able to find their own emergency accommodation before coming to us but when they need help with advice and options, our staff can and do provide options and advice about local accommodation providers.

"The decision on where to stay remains with clients. Our aim is always to support people needing help finding a home into sustainable, long-term accommodation."

Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern says: "We have essentially doubled the places available and still even then we're worried we'll see need."

The Government has committed to one hunderd millon dollars toward the problem but admits improvements are slow going.