Ministry of Health says one coronavirus patient has been admitted to intensive care unit in New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has announced one coronavirus patient has been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in New Zealand.

It's New Zealand's first Covid-19 patient who has required a ventilator. Source: 1 NEWS

This is the first person to be hospitalised in an ICU in the country.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are currently eight people in hospitals around New Zealand, with six in stable condition, one in less stable condition and one in the ICU.

The locations of the people hospitalised is, three in Wellington two in Nelson one each in Waikato Auckland and Whangarei.

"The person in ICU is in Nelson and has been in there for some days, they deteriorated in the last 24 hours and are on ventilation, they have significant underlying health conditions," Dr Bloomfield said.

The death toll in the UK from Covid-19 is more than 550. Source: BBC

The news comes as a further 85 cases of Covid-19 were announced this afternoon.

This takes the total number of cases in New Zealand to 368.

Due to a lag in people being infected and feeling ill, numbers of cases in New Zealand are expected to rise.

People can find more information at the Government's Covid-19 website.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
