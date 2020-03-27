Ministry of Health says one coronavirus patient has been admitted to intensive care unit in New Zealand

The Ministry of Health has announced one coronavirus patient has been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in New Zealand.

This is the first person to be hospitalised in an ICU in the country.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are currently eight people in hospitals around New Zealand, with six in stable condition, one in less stable condition and one in the ICU.

The locations of the people hospitalised is, three in Wellington two in Nelson one each in Waikato Auckland and Whangarei.

"The person in ICU is in Nelson and has been in there for some days, they deteriorated in the last 24 hours and are on ventilation, they have significant underlying health conditions," Dr Bloomfield said.

The news comes as a further 85 cases of Covid-19 were announced this afternoon.

This takes the total number of cases in New Zealand to 368.