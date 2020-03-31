TODAY |

Ministry of Health reveals current number of ventilators available in NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand currently has 533 ventilators for use around the country during the Covid-19 pandemic but staff need to be trained in operating them.

Healthcare workers assist a patience at one of the intensive care units (ICU) at German Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona, in the Barcelona province, Spain. Source: Associated Press

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield revealed the figure at this afternoon's press briefing.

"There are also quite a number in the private sector that are ready to be used if necessary and we have also ordered more from overseas," he said.

He says the Ministry of Health is training more staff to use them as needed.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided the latest figures from the Ministry of Health today. Source: 1 NEWS

When asked whether we will have enough ventilators, Dr Bloomfield says it's "all about different scenarios". 

Covid-19 is a respiratory illness that can attack the lungs, meaning people who become critically ill with the virus can require ventilators to assist with breathing.

There are 58 new coronavirus cases in New Zealand today, bringing the national total to 647.

One person has died from the virus in NZ and two people are currently in intensive care wards in stable conditions.

