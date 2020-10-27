TODAY |

Ministry of Health no longer announcing Covid-19 case numbers on a daily basis

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health will no longer announce the Covid-19 case numbers on a daily basis.

The ministry said they were expecting case numbers at the border to continue and would the announce updates four times a week - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“On those days, the Ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The public can be assured that the Ministry will report any significant development, including any case emerging in the community, sooner if required.

The first announcement under the new schedule will be made on Wednesday.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
