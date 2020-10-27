Ministry of Health no longer announcing Covid-19 case numbers on a daily basis

The Ministry of Health will no longer announce the Covid-19 case numbers on a daily basis.

Source: 1 NEWS

The ministry said they were expecting case numbers at the border to continue and would the announce updates four times a week - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“On those days, the Ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The public can be assured that the Ministry will report any significant development, including any case emerging in the community, sooner if required.