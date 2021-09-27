Ministry of Health debunks fake vaccine exemption cards

A website offering Kiwis access to a Covid-19 vaccine exemption card has been debunked by the Ministry of Health.

The website, which claims all other laws in New Zealand are subordinate to Māori native law, is offering users an opportunity to apply for a Covid-19 vaccine exemption card.

Senior leader for the Government of Nu Tireni, Georgie Job, told 1News hundreds of cards had been applied for so far.

“People are expecting to use them to protect their jobs,” she says.

But the Ministry of Health told 1News “this vaccination exemption card is not legitimate”.

“It is concerning to see active discouragement of vaccination that could potentially harm public health efforts for Covid-19 protection,” says John Whaanga - Deputy Director-General, Māori Health.

“We can’t emphasise enough how important it is for eligible people who are yet to receive their first dose to do so as soon as possible, with the view to being fully vaccinated by the end of the year.”

Data released by the ministry shows Māori are lagging behind in the vaccine rollout, the 20—34 year-old age bracket being those least likely to comply.

The latest ethnicity data from the ministry reveals that for every 1,000 people who identify as Māori, about 300 are fully vaccinated. The highest uptake of fully vaccinated people are those who identify as Asian, with about 550 per every 1,000 people.

The Government of Nu Tireni website states that the card, developed about two months ago, “is open to anyone living in Nu Tireni (New Zealand) who wish to seek protection against forced vaccinations".

“You will be protected sanctuary under the tikanga of Ko te Wakaminenga o Nga Hapu o Nu Tireni (native Maori jurisdiction managed by Māori tribes) recognised in He Wakaputanga o Te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni 1835 me Te Tiriti o Waitangi 1840 international law,” according to the website.

Job says He Wakaputanga is the “highest law in the land” and all other laws are subordinate to that.

The site also offers exemption cards for masks as well, and Job says feedback has been “very positive for people who have used them when out shopping”.

Job says the Ministry of Health does not need to approve the exemption cards, which are approved by the Wakaminega Medical Health Council which she says was established on May 23, 2021.

Police told 1News they are aware of the matter but "there is no investigation or complaint in relation to this website or any other website in relation to this".

"It is worth noting that with the exception of certain workforce requirements vaccines are not mandatory so an exemption is not required. Mask exemption cards are also unnecessary as they are not required under the order," a police spokesperson said.

Majority of Kiwis support making vaccine compulsory

Covid vaccine will not be mandatory

A majority of New Zealanders would support vaccinations being made compulsory, according to a poll conducted by 1News this week, although Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remains adamant that won't happen.

Despite the support, it is an option the Government is unlikely to take.

"We believe that we can talk about the vaccine on its merits, the difference that it makes to people’s lives, their health, their livelihood, without taking that extraordinary step," Ardern said on Monday.

Likewise, Council for Civil Liberties spokesperson Thomas Beagle said it should be "the very last method" chosen.

"There's a lot of other things we can do first before we get into coercion or forcing people," Beagle said.

As of September 29, of the eligible 12+ total New Zealand population, 78 per cent have now received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 44 per cent have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated, 55 per cent of Māori have had their first dose and 29 per cent have had their second.

"We continue to encourage Māori to be vaccinated and support our Māori health providers and other vaccination providers at this time, especially with the increased risk posed by Delta, to increase Māori vaccination rates," says Jo Gibbs, National Director Operations, Covid-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Programme.

Whaanga says accurate and trusted information can be found from the following sources:

• Ministry of Health — www.health.govt.nz

• Unite Against COVID-19 — www.covid19.nz