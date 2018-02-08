TODAY |

Mike King recovering in Waikato Hospital after motorcycle crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Mike King is recovering in Waikato Hospital after a motorcycle crash last week.

Mike King. Source: 1 NEWS

The comedian and mental health advocate suffered serious injuries when he came off his motorcycle near Paeroa around midday on Friday.

According to the NZ Herald, King was taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter where he is currently waiting on shoulder surgery.

"I can confirm I hit an oil patch on my motorcycle after a downpour coming into Paeroa and came off," he told NZ Herald via text message.

"I have fractured ribs and a busted shoulder that will have surgery on Wednesday.

"Despite all of that I'm in good shape and very grateful to the team here at Waikato Hospital who are looking after me."

King went on to say that he wasn't speeding at the time and no one else was involved in the crash.

"No speeding involved and was estimated between 80-90km/h in a 100km/k zone".

King won the New Zealander of the Year award last year for his work on mental health advocacy.

