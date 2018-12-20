Middlemore Hospital rejects nurses union claims that army needs to be called in to assist

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation say there is an emerging "crisis" at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital and are suggesting calling on the army to help deliver assistance.

But the Counties Manukau Distrist Health Board is disputing their claims, saying 16 nurses called in sick, resulting in patients needing to be diverted to other hospitals to be seen.

In a statement released today, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) said that early this week, ambulances to Middlemore were diverted to Auckland and Northshore hospitals due to a lack of capacity, including lack of beds, under-staffing and the emergency department being under pressure.

The organisation said it was confirmed to them that Auckland Hospital is also at full capacity and have suggested that Counties Manukau DHB request emergency assistance from the New Zealand Defence Force instead.

NZNO Organiser Justine Sachs said this sort of thing happening outside of a civil emergency situation should send alarm bells to those holding the purse strings and responsible for resource and workforce planning.

"Delays caused by diverting ambulances to other hospitals puts patients at serious risk and puts pressure on other hospitals also struggling to cope because they are under-staffed and under-resourced."

However, a Counties Manukau DHB spokesperson said that on Monday 22 July, 16 nurses called in sick just before the start of the evening shift.

"We can confirm that ambulances were temporarily diverted to Auckland District Health Board on Monday, 22 July, for two hours from 7.30pm-9.30pm due to the increased number of presentations to the Emergency Department at Middlemore Hospital.

"The decision to divert was to ensure that patients who were acutely unwell could be seen within appropriate time frames. As a result, 17 patients were diverted, of which six were admitted to Auckland City Hospital," the spokesperson said.

"Under no circumstances has Counties Manukau Health considered requesting assistance from the NZ Defence Force."