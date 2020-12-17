Michael Baker warns against Covid-19 complacency following vaccine announcement - 'End is in sight, but it's not here yet'

One of New Zealand’s leading epidemiologist says he’s “hugely” relieved a vaccine is on its way to New Zealand but is continuing to warn Kiwis about becoming complacent.

The Government announced today that it's secured two more Covid-19 vaccines which it plans to rollout next year if given the go ahead by Medsafe.

It brings the total of pre-ordered Covid vaccine courses to 15 million, with border workers first in line and on track to be vaccinated between April and July next year.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says the approved vaccines will help New Zealanders get back to a “new normal” without the threat of a pandemic looming over their daily life.

“I feel hugely relieved because now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel – there is a way out of this global catastrophe.”

The vaccine combined with the elimination response means that New Zealand’s experience with the pandemic saw minimal loss of life and a much more intact economy, says Baker.

There are no guaranteed dates for when Kiwis will get a vaccine with the Government still waiting on testing results of some of the vaccines. Baker says the wait for approval of the vaccines before the Government rolls out the vaccines is understandable with the speed at which the vaccines' trial processes are being rushed though.

Until a vaccine is widely available, Baker is warning Kiwis not to become complacent.

“The end is in sight, which is great news, but it’s not here yet. We still have to get through the next many months…at least six months before we can say we have enough people vaccinated and that our risk may have dropped a bit.”