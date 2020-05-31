MetService warns of 'significant flooding' risk for Canterbury as weekend storm looms

MetService is warning Cantabrians could be facing "significant flooding" this weekend as a complex low settles in over the region.

Saturday will see the worst of the weather in Canterbury.

"Expect 200 to 300mm of rain to accumulate about the Canterbury High Country and foothills during this time, with 80 to 120mm of rain farther east about the Plains and coast," MetService warns for the Canterbury area south of Ashley.

"Peak hourly rates of 10 to 20mm/h are expected, especially from later Saturday and during Sunday. Also note, the freezing level is forecast to be around 1400 metres on Saturday, then lifting to around 1800 metres on Sunday, before lowering to 1400 metres again on Monday.

"Heavy Snow is expected above the freezing level throughout the event, but heavy snow may fall as low as 1000 metres in some places at times, especially on Saturday and on Monday."

MetService also warned of potential flooding from the weather system.

"This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

The West Coast of the South Island is also warned that severe gales may hit the region over the weekend.