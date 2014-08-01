MetService warns North Island residents of 'severe' thunderstorms

The MetService is warning mid-lower North Island residents about severe thunderstorms forecast for this afternoon.

The central and lower North Island can expect scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Southern Waikato, Taupo, Whanganui and the ranges of Hawke's Bay are some of the areas set to be affected.

MetService said rainfall of this intensity can cause flash flooding and slips.

Severe thunderstorm warning for lower North Island Source: Source / Metservice

People are warned that driving conditions will be hazardous.