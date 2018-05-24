TODAY |

MetService issues snowfall warning for Desert Road and three major South Island routes

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

MetService has issued a "snow roadfall warning" a bunch of major roads around the country as the cold snap continues.

The winter snow could begin falling in the North Island in the early hours of tomorrow morning before moving south.

Snow is expected on higher parts of the Desert Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Between midnight Wednesday and 6am Thursday, 3 to 5cm of snow could accumulate near the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to 800 metres," MetService says.

In the South Island, roads will be affected by snow from tomorrow afternoon, with snow expected to accumulate on the Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road and Milford Road.

Extra care should be taken by drivers who encounter snow on the roads.

A winter landscape from New Zealand National Park
North Island's Desert Road (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The tip of the Sky Tower copped the wrath of today's miserable conditions.
Watch: Sky Tower hit by lightning strike as wild weather batters Auckland
2
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
Police appeal for witnesses of fatal Canterbury crash
3
More New Zealanders deported from US, fewer getting citizenship
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
5
Chrystal Kirkwood of Coopers Beach, Northland and her three kids weren’t home when the destruction took place.
Northland mum describes lucky escape after tornado rips into home, leaving shards of glass stuck in couch, walls
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:07
The State Services Commission launched an investigation into the outgoing Treasury secretary on June 4.

Gabriel Makhlouf investigation to give a 'more fulsome picture' of Treasury's actions around Budget data breach - PM
Pat Newman offers a police officer the correct arrest strategy for the cows at Hora Hora School.

Cows 'arrested' after invading Whangārei school
00:37
Kellie and Matthew Chisholm moved to Kaiwaka from Auckland in December last year for a "better life".

Kaiwaka family 'devastated' as tornado tears through shed storing their belongings after moving from Auckland for a 'better life'

Police praise public for calling to report man threatening mum and kids in Upper Hutt