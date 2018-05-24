MetService issues snowfall warning for Desert Road and three major South Island routes

MetService has issued a "snow roadfall warning" a bunch of major roads around the country as the cold snap continues.

The winter snow could begin falling in the North Island in the early hours of tomorrow morning before moving south.

Snow is expected on higher parts of the Desert Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Between midnight Wednesday and 6am Thursday, 3 to 5cm of snow could accumulate near the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to 800 metres," MetService says.

In the South Island, roads will be affected by snow from tomorrow afternoon, with snow expected to accumulate on the Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road and Milford Road.