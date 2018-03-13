Meth worth $2.4 million hidden in heavy machinery seized at Auckland Airport

Two people have been charged following the seizure of 13.5kg of methamphetamine worth $2.4 million at Auckland International Airport.

Source: 1 NEWS

The drugs were brought into the country concealed within heavy steel machinery.

Over the weekend the National Organised Crime Group executed two search warrants at Waikato addresses and a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with importation of the Class A controlled drug.

A 48-year-old Auckland woman also faces the same charge.

Both have since appeared in court.

Police are looking for three others over the seizure and are making inquiries to locate them.

"It is clear that those involved were attempting to test the system to see if this method would get past authorities," says Detective Inspector Paul Newman.

"It didn't work."