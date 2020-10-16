TODAY |

Meth haul worth $400,000 seized as police raid Wairarapa property

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have seized methamphetamine worth around $400,000, as well as a sawn-off shotgun and more than $10,000 in cash, while raiding a property in Wairarapa today.

Around $400,000 worth of methamphetamine and a pile of cash seized by police after a raid in Martinborough, Wairarapa. Source: Supplied

Two people were also arrested when the Martinborough property was raided, police say.

Around 500g of methamphetamine with a street value of $400,000 was seized, along with the shotgun and ammunition, and around $12,000 in cash, police say.

"The amount of methamphetamine seized today was potentially destined for hundreds, if not thousands, of people," Detective Sergeant Shaun Richardson says.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They appeared in the Masterton District Court this afternoon.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Horrific' screams heard near where two bodies were found at Taupō lakefront
2
Springboks officially out of the Rugby Championship in Australia
3
Woman left 'petrified' after being rammed repeatedly on motorway shocked by police response
4
Discovery of two bodies found on Taupō lakefront 'devastating', mayor says
5
'We've barely had a break' - Clarke Gayford on helping Jacinda Ardern through election campaign
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23

'This is great' - Judith Collins turns herself into human hoarding in final pitch for votes
01:36

US presidential nominee Joe Biden doesn't rule out expanding Supreme Court
00:52

Discovery of two bodies found on Taupō lakefront 'devastating', mayor says

Paedophile and murderer Phillip Smith loses appeal over 2014 prison escape