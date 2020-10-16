Meth haul worth $400,000 seized as police raid Wairarapa property

Police have seized methamphetamine worth around $400,000, as well as a sawn-off shotgun and more than $10,000 in cash, while raiding a property in Wairarapa today.
Two people were also arrested when the Martinborough property was raided, police say.
Around 500g of methamphetamine with a street value of $400,000 was seized, along with the shotgun and ammunition, and around $12,000 in cash, police say.
"The amount of methamphetamine seized today was potentially destined for hundreds, if not thousands, of people," Detective Sergeant Shaun Richardson says.
A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.
They appeared in the Masterton District Court this afternoon.
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.