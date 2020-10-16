Meth haul worth $400,000 seized as police raid Wairarapa property

Police have seized methamphetamine worth around $400,000, as well as a sawn-off shotgun and more than $10,000 in cash, while raiding a property in Wairarapa today.

Around $400,000 worth of methamphetamine and a pile of cash seized by police after a raid in Martinborough, Wairarapa. Source: Supplied

Two people were also arrested when the Martinborough property was raided, police say.

Around 500g of methamphetamine with a street value of $400,000 was seized, along with the shotgun and ammunition, and around $12,000 in cash, police say.

"The amount of methamphetamine seized today was potentially destined for hundreds, if not thousands, of people," Detective Sergeant Shaun Richardson says.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They appeared in the Masterton District Court this afternoon.