Men found with large quantity of cannabis at Auckland checkpoint

Police have arrested a small number of people near checkpoints at Auckland’s borders who have been flouting the rules and found to be in possession of drugs, including meth and marijuana.

Police say near a checkpoint on State Highway 1 north of Auckland, a man was arrested and found to be in possession of a quantity of meth.

He was found running along train tracks trying to evade the checkpoint separating the Auckland and Northland regions.

A 29-year-old man was arrested, issued with an infringement for breaching the Level 4 alert restrictions and has been summonsed to appear in court on a drug charge next month.

Yesterday, two men aged 36 and 52 were stopped in their vehicle at Auckland’s southern checkpoint at Mercer travelling south.

While they both produced travel exemption notices, officers at the checkpoint noticed the smell of cannabis coming from their vehicle and they were questioned further.

It was then established they were not travelling for essential purposes and both were found to be in possession of over two kilos of cannabis.

Elsewhere, police continue to make inquiries after a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man travelled from Auckland to Wanaka last week.

The couple reportedly crossed the Alert Level 4 boundary after providing an exemption on Thursday, drove to Hamilton Airport and boarded a commercial flight where they travelled to Queenstown via Wellington.

Once there, the couple rented a vehicle and drove to Wanaka.

Police were notified of the incident via the Covid-19 compliance online reporting tool and located the pair in Wanaka on Saturday afternoon.

After being spoken to by police the couple indicated they would return to their usual place of residence.