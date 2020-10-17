TODAY |

Melbourne to re-open borders to Kiwis with no quarantine, starting Monday

Source:  1 NEWS

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is making arrangements for Kiwis to be able to fly to Melbourne without going through a quarantine period from next Monday onwards.

Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to media this afternoon, Andrew said he had written to Australian Prime minister saying the state would join the trans-Tasman bubble after seven days of having no community Covid-19 cases there.

"From November 9, direct flights into Melbourne from New Zealand will start again - I've written to the Prime Minister this morning, confirming that," Andrews said.

"Whilst we inadvertently found ourselves in the bubble - New Zealanders will now be able to travel directly into Melbourne."

He was referring to an incident last month in which up to 17 Kiwis were detained in Melbourne after flying in from New Zealand via Sydney using a domestic connecting flight.

The development sparked an outcry from Victorian health authorities for letting them slip through the system.

"Now's the time, because cases are so low and we're opening up, we can have flights directly into our city and our state," Andrews said.

"There will be no quarantine [for people from New Zealand]."

New Zealand
Travel
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:47
Referendum on legalisation of cannabis narrowly fails after special votes counted
2
National's election result gets worse after Labour candidates snatch three electorates on special votes
3
US broadcast networks cut off Trump's White House speech as he repeats election falsehoods
4
Māori Party picks up extra MP in Parliament as Rawiri Waititi holds on to Waiariki
5
Full video: Donald Trump breaks silence, after Joe Biden expresses ‘no doubt’ he will win election
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwi kids among unhealthiest in world, global study finds

One new case of Covid-19 in isolation today, none in the community

Kiwi brands Whittaker's and Garage Project announce new chocolate beer collaboration

NZ retirement village provider joins list of businesses to return Covid-19 wage subsidy