Meet the tuneful Taranaki farmer behind smash-hit Farming Karaoke - 'It's just taken off'

It's a tough time of year for farmers, the cold, the wet and the on-going threat of Mycoplasma bovis. However, one Taranaki farmer is lifting spirits by lifting his voice.

Dairy farmer Patrick Johnson's daily routine has been given a shakeup, as he brings other farmers together for some good old "Farming Karaoke".

"I've always classed myself as a simple farm boy, simple wants, and simple needs. The fact that I can make someone else's day, it's really humbling," the 25-year-old farmer told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Since launching the idea on Facebook, Patrick says the idea has taken off, attracting farmers from around the country and even the world, to post videos of themselves singing.

"You don't have to be a good singer, it's karaoke, no one's good at karaoke. One extra smile a day can change a lot of people," he said.

With the issues facing Kiwi farmers currently, a moment to forget your troubles and smile is definitely needed more than ever.

"The M Bovis is absolutely destroying us at the moment.

"It's heartbreaking because we love what we do. We love our animals and we love our land," Patrick said.