Meet the Papamoa family of surf life savers with salt water in their veins

After the sudden onslaught of the winter chills you'd be forgiven for thinking that Kiwi surf lifesaving clubs have shut up shop for the winter.

The Cowdreys have four sons involved in surf life saving.
Source: Seven Sharp

This is mostly true, but for one Bay of Plenty family the ocean season never ends.

With four sons, two of whom are about to represent New Zealand at the Surf Lifesaving World Champs, the Cowdreys have salt water running through their veins.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Lucas De Jong went along to find out what makes this family tick in the video above.

