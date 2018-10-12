 

Meet the Auckland couple rescuing bees and putting them on rooftops

Auckland

Up on a roof top of a two-storey coffee store in the Auckland suburb of Mount Eden, urban beekeeper Jess Baker tends to her beehives.

“My favourite bees are the guard bees,” says Jess, dressed in a beekeeper’s suit and armed with a smoker.

“They stand at the entrance of each hive and they smell every bee coming in and out of the hive and if a wasp tries to get in you see those bees fight the wasp out at the entrance.

“There’s a whole little community going on inside that hive.”

With her fiance Luke Whitfield, Jess carefully and gently inspects the two boxes the pair have handcrafted for the bees, extracting the honey from the hives to give to Kokako coffee roasters below.

This process is a regular task for Jess, who gave up her career as a graphic designer to rescue swarms of bees from exterminators and re-home them.

For five years these urban beekeepers have been extracting bees, but it was a trip to Bolivia that the business idea Bees Up Top was born.

“I just came up with it one night. I couldn’t sleep, and we were thinking about when we get home what we were going to do,” says Luke.

“We both were at that stage pretty passionate about bees and we came up with this idea and ran with it.”

Why put bees up on rooftops?

“Rooftops are such unutilised spaces so they’re perfect for bees,” says Jess.

The hives can’t be stolen, vandalised and damaged on rooftops, a further appeal for the pair.

“It gives us a bit of peace of mind where we know at night time our bees are safe,” says Luke.

On getting a call that there’s a swarm, Luke and Jess will arrive, take the bees and ferry them out to Bethells Beach west of Auckland before they’re rehomed on a rooftop.

There are currently 21 hives on rooftops and backyards across Auckland.

They cost around $1,000 per year to have, but in return the couple inspect the hives once a month and harvest fresh honey for the owners.

They say business is booming and despite their urban location, bees are thriving on Auckland’s green parks and flowering backyards.

Quick bee facts:

Jess and Luke aren’t the only ones passionate about bees with currently 887, 510 registered beehives and 8,000 hobbyist and professional beekeepers in New Zealand.

- New Zealand’s has a healthy bee population, but the risk to their colonies are very real.

- According to the Ministry of Primary Industries, New Zealand’s bee colony losses are lower than many other countries where numbers are declining.

- Bees are a vital part of our economy, bringing $5 billion a year, with a third of our food production in New Zealand relying on bees to pollinate.

Jess and Luke are rescuing bees and rehoming them on people's roofs.
Putting an end to the 'fat stigma' - Govt need law banning fat discrimination, expert says

The government needs to pass legislation banning the discrimination of overweight people, a health expert says.

The calls come to try and put an end to "fat-stigma".

University of Otago healthcare senior lecturer Lesley Gray said it was illegal to discriminate against people on a range of issues but not their weight.

"We have legislation for many other groups who have been discriminated against and even though we have more people in the world who are overweight, it's one of the few things in the world that has no discrimination legislation."

She said "fat-stigma" was rife.

"In employment, people who are overweight are likely to experience less employment opportunities and school children, who are overweight are more likely to report being bullied."

Ms Gray said discrimination against overweight people was very harmful.

"Examples of that can be significant abuse or verbal taunts. It can even be mini-aggressions like eye-rolling and tutting.

"People can actually be emotionally affected, they can develop anxiety, low self-esteem, depression and experience social rejection or social isolation."

She said social norms had to change.

"For many years we've been telling people being overweight is unhealthy - which for some people that's true.

"One of the biggest misnomers about weight stigma is actually telling someone they're fat - not only does it not change them generally in terms of being less fat - but it can harm them and lead them to developing more fatness because they feel so poor about themselves."

She said this included how overweight people were portrayed in the media.

"The stock footage of 'fatties' usually involves a man with a beer belly wearing a vest with stains on it. So the image we portray is that people who are fat may be slovenly, lazy, non-deserving and not actually real people.

"In New Zealand about 60 per cent of our population's overweight so you all know people who are overweight and is that how you think of your own family? Probably not.

"So for friends and family…we know they're not lazy and don't smell and is actually a person. But when we keep replicating this on headless fatty images on media when we're talking about obesity that's the image we have."

Ms Gray said just because someone looked overweight did not mean they were unhealthy.

rnz.co.nz- Emma Hatton

Report shows racial bias in resuscitating newborns

rnz.co.nz
Māori, Pacifica and Indian premature babies are less likely to recieve resuscitation attempts than babies of other ethnicities, a national report has found.

The finding is part of the twelfth annual report of the Perinatal and Maternal Mortality Review Committee (PMMRC).

The report found resuscitation was tried on 92 per cent of Māori babies, 88 per cent of Pacifica babies and 86 percent of Indian babies, born from 23-26 weeks.

Other babies, of Pākehā and other European ethnicities, had a 95 per cent resuscitation rate.

The committee said institutional bias was likely responsible for the varied results.

"While the reasons for these differences by ethnicity have not been made clear in the analyses in this report, previous analysis on inequities by ethnicity in New Zealand suggest that institutional bias or implicit biases are likely to play at least some part," the report read.

The committee acknowledged a large body of work in New Zealand, including the annual report, that described the inequalities in access to care, quality of care and health outcomes for Māori and Pacifica people.

It recommended regulatory bodies enforce cultural competency training for all staff working in the maternity and neonatal workforce to address implicit bias and racism.

rnz.co.nz - Anneke Smith

Record number of asylum seekers in NZ last year

rnz.co.nz
More asylum seekers claimed refuge once they were in New Zealand last year than in any year on record.

China had the highest number of approvals, followed by Russia and Turkey.

Asylum claims grew to 438, but a higher number were rejected compared to previous years.

China has been in the top three countries for asylum approvals for the past 10 years.

Asylum seekers either apply to the Refugee Status Branch once they arrive in New Zealand, or UNHCR-mandated refugees are brought in under the Government refugee quota.

Among refugees who entered through the quota, Syria, Myanmar, Colombia and Afghanistan accounted for three quarters of last year's 1000-strong intake.

The quota will rise to 1500 refugees in 2020.

The most common settlement areas last year were Wellington with 246 refugees and Otago with 182.

Southland had its first 43 Colombian arrivals through the new settlement scheme there.

More than half of Wellington's quota refugees came from Syria and Iran.

No refugees were placed in Canterbury.

Christchurch needed more infrastructure rebuilding before it could become a suitable refugee settlement location again, Immigration New Zealand said last year.

About 20 quota refugees from Afghanistan and Eritrea will be resettled in the city in March next year, with 40 more in the rest of 2019.

There are now seven places where refugees are settled long-term in New Zealand: Auckland, Hamilton, Manawatū, Wellington, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill.

The government pulled back the number of quota refugees settling in Auckland in 2016, due to the lack of affordable housing.

Almost 300 were settled there in 2008 compared to 86 last year.

The Government is considering setting up additional settlement locations to accommodate the increase in refugees.

rnz.co.nz

Scientists in China breed healthy mice from two females

1 NEWS
Researchers in China say they’ve bred healthy mice with two mothers using a new type of gene editing technology.

The finding may help researchers better understand mammalian reproduction but it carries significant safety and ethical questions.

A total of 29 bimaternal mice were produced using 210 embryos in the study.

Not all the mice pups survived the experiment. Mice produced from two fathers only survived a couple of days after being born.

According to 9NEWS, Wei Li, one of the study’s co-authors said in a news release, “This research shows us what’s possible.”

"We saw that the defects in bimaternal mice can be eliminated and that bipaternal reproduction barriers in mammals can also be crossed through imprinting modification.”

In the journal Cell Stem Cell Thursday, the scientists conducting the study said they were interested in answering why some reptiles, fish and amphibians can reproduce with one parent of the same sex but others cannot.

The gene were removed by a controversial tool CRISPR Cas9, that experts say has the potential to save countless lives and billions of dollars but has raised serious ethical questions.

The idea of "designer babies" where parents can choose genetic traits is one example, but some have warned that editing individual human genes could affect the gene pool in future generations.

Scientists say that despite the potential of the latest study, the technology isn’t ready for practical application.

