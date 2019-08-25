Meet arguably New Zealand's smartest teenager, snapped up by Stanford University

One of New Zealand's smartest teenagers is headed to a prestigious university in America.

At just 18-years-old Yang Fan Yun has high hopes of changing the way our world works.

After winning the Prime Minister's Award for the person who gets the highest marks in scholarship exams, the best universities in the world came knocking.

"I took 10 scholarship exams last year and I was fortunate enough to win all 10, including five outstanding scholarships," Yang told TVNZ1's Sunday programme.

He ended up choosing to go to Stanford University in California.

"It's going to keep my mind stimulated. I think it's just interesting to learn something new," he said of his decision.

Yang wants to use his talents to make a difference in the healthcare industry.

"When my grandfather was maybe going through periods where he wasn't feeling very well that really struck me and I guess really brought home how healthcare was so important.

"I think it's one of the areas I think you can make the most difference."

His interest in health really hit home when he went to Tanzania and Malawi for an international biology competition.

"We talked to a lot of the high school students there and basically what they told us was that if someone got HIV aids, it was basically like a death sentence."