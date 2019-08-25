TODAY |

Meet arguably New Zealand's smartest teenager, snapped up by Stanford University

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education

One of New Zealand's smartest teenagers is headed to a prestigious university in America.

At just 18-years-old Yang Fan Yun has high hopes of changing the way our world works.

After winning the Prime Minister's Award for the person who gets the highest marks in scholarship exams, the best universities in the world came knocking.

"I took 10 scholarship exams last year and I was fortunate enough to win all 10, including five outstanding scholarships," Yang told TVNZ1's Sunday programme.

He ended up choosing to go to Stanford University in California.

"It's going to keep my mind stimulated. I think it's just interesting to learn something new," he said of his decision.

Yang Fan Yun. Source: 1 NEWS

Yang wants to use his talents to make a difference in the healthcare industry.

"When my grandfather was maybe going through periods where he wasn't feeling very well that really struck me and I guess really brought home how healthcare was so important.

"I think it's one of the areas I think you can make the most difference."

His interest in health really hit home when he went to Tanzania and Malawi for an international biology competition.

"We talked to a lot of the high school students there and basically what they told us was that if someone got HIV aids, it was basically like a death sentence."

Yang leaves for his next adventure at Stanford next month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At just 18-years-old Yang Fan Yun has high hopes of changing the way our world works. Source: Sunday
More From
New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
2
The trio made their break for freedom on the evening of August 21.
One of three men who escaped police custody in Levin arrested after tip off from member of the public
3
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
4
Annie's Corner has proved a hit with locals looking for some quality kai.
Good Sorts: Meet the Hamilton woman on a mission to keep her community fed
5
Chris Swallow
Kiwi rider killed at Isle of Man TT motorcycle race
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
, New Zealand. Invercargill is one of the southernmost cities in the world. 54,200 people live here.

Invercargill receives $19.5 million funding boost from Provincial Growth Fund

Elderly man robbed, assaulted by trio in Hastings

Council confident Waikato Stadium stand safe to use despite likely needing seismic strengthening

01:56
The minister in charge, Bernadette Cavanagh faced media today to explain how it happened.

How it came to light: Coding error to blame for data breach