Mediaworks delay release of 'toxic culture' review

The release of the findings of an independent review into Mediaworks has been pushed back until Wednesday.

The review into concerns and allegations of sexual and racial harassment, discrimination, bullying and misuse of drugs and alcohol at the company was announced in March.

Current staff and former staff who submitted to the review were told last week that the independent review, conducted by Maria Dew QC, was to be handed over to chief executive Cam Wallace on Friday 30 July, and released publicly on the Mediaworks website today.

That release has now been pushed back, a Mediaworks spokesperson wouldn’t tell 1 NEWS what’s caused the delay, but said “we've communicated the reasons with our staff.”

The spokesperson said Wallace would not be available for an interview on the findings of the review, saying “Cam's focus will be on our people.”

1 NEWS reported in May that current and former staff feared nothing would change at the company despite the review, one saying bullying has been “actively enabled by some of the most powerful people in the organisation.”

