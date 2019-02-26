Measles alert for Auckland not linked to Canterbury outbreak - health officials

A warning has been issued after a person contracted measles in Auckland, but the case is not linked to a recent outbreak in Canterbury according to health officials.

The person attended Clendon Medical Centre on three occasions on the 19th, 20th and 21st of February, and was assessed at Middlemore emergency department on the 21st around 5.00pm.



Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has been notified and will be contacting all patients who were at the medical centre or Middlemore Hospital who may have been exposed to the disease.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Jay Harrower says possible exposure is limited to these two locations.

While the person caught the illness overseas, they were not infectious on the flight into New Zealand and have not been in any other public places.

"We will be contacting people who have been in the proximity of the case, but asking anyone who has been in these two locations on these days to be aware of the symptoms.

"If you feel unwell, please don’t just turn up. It is important to call first, because measles is highly infectious and you could infect others in the waiting room," Dr Harrower said in a statement.

"This case is not linked to the measles cases in Otago and Canterbury this month. Auckland has a large number of travellers and low coverage of measles mumps and rubella vaccination (MMR) in some communities, so it is inevitable we’ll see some measles cases this year.”

"There are measles outbreaks all over the world at present. Close to home, an outbreak in the Philippines has a death toll of 70. There are also outbreaks across Europe and North America."

The best way to prevent measles is to be immunised, with two free MMR vaccinations for all children at 15 months and four years.

Two doses of MMR vaccine is said to be at least 97 per cent effective in preventing measles, health officials say.

People born after 1969 who have had only one MMR dose are eligible for second MMR dose free of charge. Practice nurse fees may apply.

"One in 10 people with measles need hospital treatment and the most serious cases can result in deafness or swelling of the brain.” Dr Harrower says.

The disease is one of the most infectious diseases and a person is contagious before the rash becomes visible.

It is very easily transmitted from one person to another and it can usually take 10 to 14 days for someone who has caught measles to start showing symptoms.