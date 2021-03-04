'Meant to be a team of five million' – Auckland small business owner's emotional plea for sick people to stay home

A small business owner has pleaded for people who are sick to stay home as she is left to hope that her nail salon in South Auckland survives the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

Deslie Anthony owns The Bridge Nail Salon in Mangere Bridge. Source: 1 NEWS

Deslie Anthony, who owns The Bridge Nail Salon in Māngere Bridge, called for everyone to work together to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks.

“If you’re sick, please stay home, you don’t realise what it costs a small business or what you’re doing to someone else losing a job,” she told Breakfast this morning.

“At the end of the day we’re meant to be a team of five million so everyone needs to play their part.”

Every time we do hit a lockdown it jeopardises businesses and people’s jobs, people have bills to pay, mortgages, families to feed, so we all have to work together.”

Anthony’s plea comes after a South Auckland man went to the gym among other outings after getting tested for the coronavirus, before later testing positive.

On Saturday night, Auckland was then put into an Alert Level 3 lockdown for a week, forcing businesses across the city like Anthony’s to close.

“Every time we go into lockdown, it’s hard for every business, not just our business,” she said.

"I hope [we can keep open], it’s a hard road, do the best we can to keep going.”

Anthony said the Māngere Bridge community was offering great support.

“I’m very lucky my family supports me, my workers support me, my community does too. You can go for a walk in the morning and they ask ‘how you going?’”

“This is the sort of thing you could be a bit on the down side and you bump into someone and they cheer you up.”

“I always think that there is someone worse off than myself.”