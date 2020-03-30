Matamata hit hard by coronavirus outbreak with 23 confirmed cases

The rural Waikato town of Matamata has become one of New Zealand's coronavirus hot spots with 23 confirmed cases, with most linked to a fateful night at a local bar on St Patrick's Day.

In an attempt to cope with the cluster of cases, a local memorial centre has been transformed into a drive through medical center for people to get themselves tested.

Many Matamata residents who either attended the St Patrick's day celebrations at Redoubt Bar and Eatery or know someone who did, are on edge as they await the test results.

John Magil, was one of the St Patrick's day celebrants and was among others in their cars today at the makeshift medical centre.

"Well it's the only night I go out these days and i went in for a couple of Guinnesses," Mr Magill said.

"My son-in-law rang me the other night and said a certain person might have it and I was associated with that person."

Matamata mayor Ash Tanner understands the concern among residents of the country town.

"There's a little bit of anxiousness out there I guess its even more noticeable because being in a rural area when you suddenly get a spike of incidences, so its just something we've got to work through." said Mr Tanner.

Owners of the Redoubt Bar and Eatery confirmed that a staff member had fallen ill and had contracted coronavirus.