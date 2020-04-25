Matamata couple decorate front fence with more than 200 handcrafted poppies for Anzac Day

Matamata woman Sheryl Ertel hopes her hours of crafting will make people pause, reflect and remember what sacrifice is this Anzac Day.

Services throughout the country were cancelled today amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the Government put the nation in lockdown.

But Kiwis have come up with unique and crafty ways to mark the event and put their time at home to good use.

Ms Ertel and her husband Dale spent four hours decorating the fence in front of their property yesterday with about 200 handcrafted poppies. It took at least that time again to make them from New World supermarket bags, she said.

"We really did it so other people would think about it and enjoy it," Ms Ertel said.

"We think it [Anzac Day] is still very important and for generations going forward."

She said while people may be stuck at home during the pandemic, it was important to still remember how good we have it, especially in New Zealand compared to other nations.

"It's like this with Covid. People have forgotten what sacrifice is. Other people died to make this country what it is.

"My dad was in the airforce but it's more about people just pausing and reflecting and respect and appreciating what we've got."

Ms Ertel said several people had been walking past today looking at the display, which also features a New Zealand flag and handmade wreath.

At dawn there was also a small gathering outside their home to commemorate the day.