Mass testing continues after child on Stewart Island returns weak positive Covid-19 test

Mass testing for Covid-19 is continuing on Stewart Island after a child returned a weak positive test.

Stewart Island. Source: 1 NEWS

The infection was detected in a pre-departure test for overseas travel.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday that the child received another Covid-19 test, along with tests from the person’s other family members, which have all come back negative.

Childcare centre closed on Stewart Island as 'indeterminate' Covid-19 test result investigated

"It's a bit puzzling," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media yesterday. "Most likely we feel this is a false positive." 

Officials are looking into whether there’s a link between the child and the Bluff wedding cluster. Source: Breakfast

However, officials are looking into whether there is a link between the child and the Bluff wedding cluster last year which infected 98 people.

One of the precautions has seen a childcare centre on the island close yesterday for the rest of the week with possible local contacts asked to isolate until further information is available.

