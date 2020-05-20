Mark Mitchell may contest National Party leadership, 1 NEWS understands

1 NEWS understands National MP Mark Mitchell may put his name forward to contest the National Party leadership vote on Friday.

Yesterday Mr Mitchell pledged to back Mr Bridges in the leadership battle, after Mr Bridges named him as one of the people suspected to be gunning for his job, but it's understood things may have changed since then.

"We understand he will let Simon Bridges know first and that hasn't happened yet," 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay said today on 1 NEWS at 6pm following the release of today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

On Wednesday Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller emailed his fellow National MPs saying he wants the top job and 1 NEWS understands he also wants Ms Kaye to be his deputy.

National MPs will vote on who they want as leader in an emergency caucus meeting tomorrow.

Today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll saw a surge in support for Labour and a plunge in support for National. In the preferred Prime Mininster stakes Jacinda Ardern rose to 63 per cent while Simon Bridges sits at 5 per cent.



