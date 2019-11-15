TODAY |

Manus Island detainee Behrouz Boochani speaks out about Australia's 'hate speech' towards refugees

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Australia

Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani slammed Australia for its "hate speech" towards refugees when speaking to media in Christchurch today.

The writer, who spent six years fighting to seek asylum, arrived in New Zealand last night. He was welcomed to the country to speak about his story in person for the first time at WORD Christchurch next week.

"Australia, when they exiled us to Manus they always talk about us [refugees] in a way that we are dangerous people, we are rapist people, we are, you know, criminals, this kind of hate speech," he told media in Christchurch this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Boochani, a Kurdish-Iranian man, is known worldwide for his reporting on human rights. Source: Breakfast

Boochani also described democracy in Australia as "broken".

"I don't say that I understand Australia but I think I am with some kind of special understanding because I was in Manus for years and I was just looking at Australia.

Read More:
Watch: Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani gifted pounamu necklace during touching Christchurch welcome

"Our resistance was peaceful and we educated Australia," he said. "I think the ugly part of this thing is one side is a peaceful resistance and another side is the ugly part which is Australian Government.

"Australia says that "we are saving lives on the ocean", which is a big lie. They are torturing people, killing people and decided "oh we saved their lives". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The journalist who’s arrived in New Zealand from Manu Island was presented with a pounamu necklace. Source: Breakfast

"Now I think we are facing state terrorism in the world. There is unwritten agreement between the governments around the world to do crimes, and they are able to justify it."

Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman joined Boochani on his visit to Christchurch today. She also spoke about coming to New Zealand as a child refugee from Iran and called on Australia to shut down its immigration detention camps.

Read More:
'I just want to be free' - Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani undecided on seeking asylum in NZ

"Close the camps, let people seek asylum. They are unlawful, they amount to torture," she said. "The UN has told you that they amount to torture, Amnesty International has chronicled these atrocities.

"It's time that Australia acts as a good international citizen and does what's right."

Boochani said he was undecided about if and where he would seek asylum now that he's a free man, but he told media he hoped to extend his current visa in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Behrouz Boochani talked about his warm welcome in New Zealand and how it compared to his treatment from Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

The writer, who was detained on Manus Island, talked about his treatment over the past six years. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa
2
People with mental health problems will be shot by new armed police, foundation says
3
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
4
Watch: Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani gifted pounamu necklace during touching Christchurch welcome
5
New Zealand to send nurses, vaccines as measles epidemic in Samoa worsens
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:48

More than 250 homes destroyed in NSW bushfires, 'severe' threat remains

'Still worried' - multiple assaults on women put residents on Auckland's North Shore on alert
01:59

'I just want to be free' - Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani undecided on seeking asylum in NZ

Boy injured in Auckland scooter accident