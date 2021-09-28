Man's death in car in Northland treated as homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man found seriously injured inside a crashed car in Northland later died.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police found the man inside a car which was found in a paddock near Imms Road in Ōkaihau, near the Bay of Islands at 8.25pm on Monday.

Despite efforts from emergency services to save him, the man died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston says further investigation has established the man's death as suspicious.

"Please be assured that we have a team of detectives working quickly to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and identify and locate the person or persons responsible so they can be held to account."

A post morteum and formal indentification procedures will be carried out as police work to identify the man's next of kin.

Police are continuing their scene examination in the area, with the car on site as they assess the situation.

Anyone with information is urged to speak to police either at their local police station or by contacting 105 and quoting "operation canoe".