TODAY |

Man's death in car in Northland treated as homicide

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man found seriously injured inside a crashed car in Northland later died. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man who was found injured in a crashed car at Ōkaihau later died. Source: 1 NEWS

Police found the man inside a car which was found in a paddock near Imms Road in Ōkaihau, near the Bay of Islands at 8.25pm on Monday.

Despite efforts from emergency services to save him, the man died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston says further investigation has established the man's death as suspicious. 

"Please be assured that we have a team of detectives working quickly to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and identify and locate the person or persons responsible so they can be held to account."

A post morteum and formal indentification procedures will be carried out as police work to identify the man's next of kin. 

Police are continuing their scene examination in the area, with the car on site as they assess the situation. 

Anyone with information is urged to speak to police either at their local police station or by contacting 105 and quoting "operation canoe". 

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Northland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man's death in car in Northland treated as homicide
2
Vaccine expert 'upset' pregnant Canterbury mum cautioned about Pfizer jab
3
Cop who struck restrained man at least four times used 'excessive force' - IPCA
4
16 gang members charged following Auckland funeral procession
5
Zespri responds to Covid-positive result on kiwifruit in China
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Vaccine expert 'upset' pregnant Canterbury mum cautioned about Pfizer jab

Full video: Collins speaks about poll result, Covid plan

Thousands of women eligible for ACC cover for birth injuries under proposed changes

Fresh batch of MIQ spots available from 6pm