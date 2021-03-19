Manhunt underway for person accused of firing at police during Mount Maunganui pursuit

A search is underway for a man accused of firing a shot at police in Mount Maunganui during a pursuit earlier this morning.

Aren Curtis. Source: Supplied

No one was injured in the incident.

Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said just before 3am, police identified a man they believed to be 31-year-old Aren Curtis.

Curtis currently has warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court, and was driving a black Audi car.

Police signalled for him to stop the car on Truman Lane, but he failed to do so, Paxton said.

Police didn’t pursue him, and he was later stopped by spikes on Seaspray Drive.

“He got out of the vehicle and was being pursued on foot by police staff when he allegedly fired a shot in their direction,” Paxton said.

“Thankfully our staff attending this incident were not injured, however this could have had a very different result.”

Paxton said police would be “actively” searching for Curtis today, and there would be a heightened police presence in the Mount Maunganui area.

Curtis should not be approached, police said.

People who know where Curtis is are asked to contact police on 111 and quote event number P045870211.