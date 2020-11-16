Mandatory mask rules: Who, when and where you need to mask up

Face coverings will be required in certain situations from Thursday, including on flights around the country and on public transport during Alert Level 1. But not everyone will be made to mask up.

Here's a break down of who needs to wear face coverings, when and where.

REQUIREMENTS

People will be required to wear face coverings, but not masks in particular. Anything that covers your nose and mouth, including scarves, will suit.

Disposable face masks are purchasable at pharmacies and hardware stores. Look for surgical masks or masks following the N95 or P2 standards.

Reusable face masks are also recommended. They should be washed after each use and should not have exhalation valves or vents on them. The World Health Organization's full recommendations for reusable or hand-made masks can be found online here.

FACE COVERINGS IN AUCKLAND

All public transport in Auckland.

All public transport entering or leaving Auckland.

All taxi and Uber drivers.

FACE COVERINGS AROUND THE COUNTRY

All domestic flights throughout the country.

EXCEPTIONS TO FACE COVERING RULES

Children under 12 years old will not be required to wear face coverings.

School buses and other school transport will not be required to wear face coverings to and from school.

Taxi and Uber passengers will not be required to wear face coverings, only the drivers.

People with a disability or physical or mental health condition which makes it difficult to wear a face covering are exempt.

People on charter or group tours, private scenic flights or inter-island ferries will not be required to wear a face covering.

If it's an emergency, if it's not safe, if people need to prove their identity, if required by law or to communicate with someone who is deaf, you are not required to wear a face covering.

WHO'S ENFORCING THE RULES

The Ministry of Health says it's taking an "educate and encourage" approach, rather than punishment.

Bus drivers and transport operators won't be made to enforce the rules, but police can intervene as a "last resort".