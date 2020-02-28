Manawatu couple wants to use $13.2m Powerball winnings to help others during stressful pandemic

A Manawatu couple won big with Powerball last Saturday, claiming a grand $13.2 million.

Source: Seven Sharp

The couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, said helping people was “high on [their] list”.

“Lots of people are going through a hard time at the momen. It’s stressful for people and for the organisations who are trying to help them.

“We’re very aware of that and we feel so fortunate that we’re now in a position to help. We’re not entirely sure what that looks like right now,” the man said.

The winning ticket, sold online with MyLotto in the Manawatu/Whanganui region, saw the couple take $13 million from Powerball first division, with another $200,000 from Lotto first division.

“It’s an incredible feeling – a million thoughts run through your head about the difference it’s going to make. Not just in our lives but for our family and friends too,” he said.

Four other players, including two in Auckland and one each in Wellington and Christchurch, took home $200,000 with first division wins.

The next biggest winning was $1 million, coming from a single strike four ticket in Waikato.