TODAY |

Managed isolation worker tests positive for Covid-19 in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A worker at a managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing, the Ministry of Health confirmed tonight.

The Grand Millenium Hotel in Auckland CBD is being used as a managed isolation facility. Source: rnz.co.nz

The person works at the Grand Millenium Hotel.

They and their immediate household members are currently isolating at their Auckland home, the Ministry of Health says.

"The information available indicates the worker is asymptomatic," the Ministry of Health says, with further investigation to take place this evening.

"Additional tests and whole genome sequencing are currently being arranged."

The Ministry of Health did not provide any further details about the worker, including whether they went to any public locations while potentially infectious.

It also did not say whether the worker had been vaccinated for Covid-19.

It's been 21 days since a community case of Covid-19 was reported in New Zealand.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body of missing woman found on mountain near Rotorua
2
Bachelor NZ: Women in the house get violent — 'I didn't really like having my face pushed into the concrete'
3
'Bashing' eight-year-old daughter the turning point for man behind programme helping violent men
4
Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveals more on opening of trans-Tasman bubble
5
'It shouldn't get to this crisis point' — Amnesty NZ says broader transparency needed after blistering prison report
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland Harbour Bridge Skypath project likely cancelled over technical problems
02:36

Police have investigated physical and sexual abuse allegations at Gloriavale 17 times
01:47

'It shouldn't get to this crisis point' — Amnesty NZ says broader transparency needed after blistering prison report

Researcher to look at link between nitrates in drinking water and bowel cancer rates