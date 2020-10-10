Managed isolation worker tests positive for Covid-19 in Auckland

A worker at a managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing, the Ministry of Health confirmed tonight.

The Grand Millenium Hotel in Auckland CBD is being used as a managed isolation facility. Source: rnz.co.nz

The person works at the Grand Millenium Hotel.

They and their immediate household members are currently isolating at their Auckland home, the Ministry of Health says.

"The information available indicates the worker is asymptomatic," the Ministry of Health says, with further investigation to take place this evening.

"Additional tests and whole genome sequencing are currently being arranged."

The Ministry of Health did not provide any further details about the worker, including whether they went to any public locations while potentially infectious.

It also did not say whether the worker had been vaccinated for Covid-19.