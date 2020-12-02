Man, woman sought by police after 37-year-old man shot dead north of Auckland

Police are seeking a man and a woman over the death of a 37-year-old in Wellsford, north of Auckland, over the weekend.

Serene Tilsley and Desmond Lawrence Bourne. Source: New Zealand Police

Desmond Lawrence Bourne, 45, is accused of fatally shooting Rodney man Zane Smith on Saturday, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said today in a statement.

Smith was found dead in a vehicle on Wayby Station Road after receiving a gunshot injury on Saturday night. The two men knew each other.

Police are also looking to locate an associate of Bourne, Serene Tilsley, 21, who has a warrant for her arrest in relation to the matter.

Serene Tilsley in a CCTV image. Source: 1 NEWS

Investigators are also appealing for sightings of a black 2005 Ford Falcon saloon, registration CTS862, which was seen in Pakuranga on the morning of Sunday, November 29, Beard said.

Police have this week followed up on a number of reports of potential sightings, with inquiries made at multiple addresses across the wider Auckland region.

A black 2005 Ford Falcon saloon, registration CTS862. Source: New Zealand Police

“The investigation team will continue to do everything possible to locate Bourne so he can be held to account," Beard said.



“We are appealing to Bourne to hand himself him so this can be resolved without further incident."



Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bourne, Tilsley or the vehicle of interest has been urged to contact the Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Desmond Lawrence Bourne. Source: Supplied

Bourne is considered dangerous and members of the public have been advised not to approach him, but instead contact 111 immediately.