TODAY |

Man wanted after wild Southland chase believed still in area; stolen police pistols not found

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland

Police believe a man wanted after a wild chase around Southland last night is still in the area and say two police-issued Glock pistols stolen during the incident haven't been found.

Officers have carried out a number of raids at properties in the eastern Southland area today in the search for 24-year-old Hori Gemmell, who police say is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Gemmell is being sought by a team of 30 police officers after two police cars were rammed, and two police Glock pistols and a police car were stolen after a police pursuit in Southland last night.

He has an existing warrant for his arrest, issued by the Gore District Court last month.

Gemmell was pursued by police after failing to stop over his manner of driving on Crewe Street, Gore, just before midnight, police Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham told media today.

Mr Basham says Gemmell rammed the patrol car pursuing him before fleeing on foot. Two officers chased after him, also on foot.

Mr Basham says Gemmell stole the patrol vehicle after circling back around a house to the vehicle. The keys were still in the ignition. Officers attempted to stop Gemmel by smashing a window of the car and attempting to Taser him. The Taser attempt was unsuccessful due to the clothing Mr Gemmell was wearing, Mr Basham said.

Mr Basham says Gemmell rammed into another police car while fleeing the scene. The police car was found abandoned a short while later.

Gemmell gained access to the police car after the keys were left in the ignition, Mr Basham said, which is not standard police procedure. The keys were later found in the arms safe, where officers discovered two police-issued Glock pistols missing.

Police then pursued another, non-police vehicle believed to have been driven by Gemmell, for 30 to 40 minutes. The armed offenders squad joined the pursuit during this time.

Police say they are following strong lines of inquiry to locate the man.

Gemmell has a number of gang connections, Mr Basham said, and should not be approached.

Police in eastern Southland and Invercargill will be armed while the search continues, Mr Basham said.

The incident will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, who led police on a wild chase around Southland today, is still on the run. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Christchurch school to close for 'deep clean' after gastro outbreak hits students hard
2
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
3
Alan Jones blasts 'clown' Ardern over climate, urges Aussie PM to 'shove a sock down her throat'
4
Scientist Shaun Hendy joined Breakfast to discuss a new study on "false balance" in news stories.
'Climate change contrarians' receive 49 per cent more media coverage than scientists, US study finds
5
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week.

Paula Bennett's naming as National campaign chair a 'logical move' - Inside Parliament

06:43
Kirsten Lummis discussed the benefits of the specialist courts on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Specialist courts hailed for reducing trial waits, looking out for victims in sexual violence cases

Whitebaiter dies after group swept into water by big wave in Wairarapa
01:36
TVNZ’s Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell is at the scene.

'Chair man' hero reluctantly steps into spotlight after Sydney stabbing rampage