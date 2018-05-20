Man tries to rob Morrinsville store with a pocket knife, leaves empty handed

Waikato police are seeking public help after an attempted robbery in Morrinsville this morning.

Police release CCTV images from attempted robbery in Morrinsville. Source: Police Media Centre

The incident occurred at 6am at Super Clearance on Studholme Street.

An unknown man entered the store with a with a small pocket knife and demanded cash before leaving empty handed.

Police say he is described as Caucasian, of medium build and aged between 25 and 30-years-old.

"He was wearing a black peaked cap with a black bandanna or shirt pulled up over his nose, a black jersey, black track pants, and black shoes with white soles," police said in a statement.

It is thought that he got into a vehicle on Lorne Street.