Man tries to rob Morrinsville store with a pocket knife, leaves empty handed

Waikato police are seeking public help after an attempted robbery in Morrinsville this morning. 

Police release CCTV images from attempted robbery in Morrinsville.

Source: Police Media Centre

The incident occurred at 6am at Super Clearance on Studholme Street.

An unknown man entered the store with a with a small pocket knife and demanded cash before leaving empty handed. 

Police say he is described as Caucasian, of medium build and aged between 25 and 30-years-old. 

"He was wearing a black peaked cap with a black bandanna or shirt pulled up over his nose, a black jersey, black track pants, and black shoes with white soles," police said in a statement. 

It is thought that he got into a vehicle on Lorne Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hamilton Police. 

