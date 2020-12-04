TODAY |

Man takes Te Puke Christmas Parade to next level with wheelbarrow 'float'

Source:  1 NEWS

The annual Te Puke Christmas Parade attracts all sorts of floats in the name of Christmas - but they're not your usual magical fare.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the country, the Christmas floats can look a little different from their big city cousins. Source: Seven Sharp

After losing the Supreme Award for floats in last year's competition, Stupid Robot Fighting League head honcho John Espin decided to up the stakes with this year's float - by entering with a wheelbarrow.

"The idea is that I want to go for underwhelming, so underwhelming is a key to my float," Espin told Seven Sharp.

"The idea is that you have everyone with nice, big floats, vehicles and that kind of thing next to me. You see John with his beard, with the stupid robot and wheelbarrow.

"It's under mediocre, 'why did he actually bother?'"

Espin said he's confident he'll win - by entering in his own exclusive wheelbarrow category. 

To find out more, click on the video above.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington mum 'upset' after anonymous note in letter box calls her property an 'absolute mess'
2
Police warn public not to approach wanted man believed to be in Taranaki
3
Victoria woman, accused of killing young couple and infant in house fire, skips court
4
Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk
5
Auckland woman found dead in boot of car was in financial difficulties before suspected murder
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:00

Canterbury prison programme marks 10 years of hard work to rehabilitate violent criminals

02:16

Climate change forcing rethink of how New Zealand homes are insured
01:59

Ōhope community bands together for charity golf day marking loss of tour guides killed on Whakaari/White Island
02:38

Only a few organisations involved in immediate response to Whakaari/White Island had plan for eruption