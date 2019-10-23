Man seriously injured in Dunedin house fire

Police this morning confirmed a man has sustained serious injuries following a fire in Dunedin last night.

Emergency services, including four fire trucks, were called to a well-ablaze flat on Currie Street in Port Chalmers, at 7.19pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The man, who was inside the flat at the time of the fire, was later treated by St John paramedics.

Two other people have since been treated for smoke inhalation.

It is unclear if they were inside the flat at the time of the incident.

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the flat had been extensively damaged and the cause of the fire is unknown.

A fire investigator has since been notified.