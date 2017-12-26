Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

A man has been seriously injured after falling into a grain silo in the Otago town of Balclutha.

St John Ambulance.

A St John spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS the 45-year-old man is being flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

St John were called to an industrial address on Hillend Rd about 11.30am.

A WorkSafe spokesperson has told 1 NEWS inquiries are being made into the incident.

“WorkSafe have been notified of an incident in Balclutha where a man has fallen into a grain silo. We are making some initial inquiries to determine our next steps,” the spokesperson said.





