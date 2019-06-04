TODAY |

Man sentenced to five years in prison after threatening Taranaki DOC staff over 1080 poison

A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after sending threatening letters to Department of Conservation (DOC) staff over 1080 poison.

Gregory Buchanan was sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court today.

In a statement DOC’s Director General Lou Sanson says he hopes this sentence will serve as a deterrent for others.

Mr Sanson says anti-social behaviour and threats against DOC staff have grown over the past year from people who oppose predator control using 1080 to protect our indigenous forests and wildlife.

"The threats have moved beyond social media trolling to the targeting of vehicles, property and people. Staff and contractors have been followed, filmed, assaulted and threatened.

"I totally respect the right of people to protest lawfully and peacefully," he says.

"But it’s unacceptable for DOC staff to be threatened and fear for their lives while going about their important conservation work.

"My staff have the right to come home safely every day, emotionally, mentally and physically.

"I would like to thank New Zealand Police for their work on this case. It’s good to see the police treating these matters seriously and following through. This sends a strong message that this sort of behaviour won’t be tolerated."

Mr Sanson says 1080 poison is the "best tool we currently have" to fight introduced predators that threaten native plants and animals.

1080 poison sign (file picture).
1080 poison sign (file picture). Source: istock.com
