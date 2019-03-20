TODAY |

Man sent to prison for 21 months for distributing footage of Christchurch terrorist attack appealing his sentence

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
Jordan Oppert

The man who spread footage of the terrorist attack on Christchurch's Al Noor Mosque is appealing his 21 month jail sentence.

Christchurch businessman Philip Arps was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court today.

Arps' lawyer Anselm Williams confirmed to 1 NEWS he filed an appeal to the High Court on Arps behalf this afternoon.

After serving his sentence, Arps faces six months of post-release conditions which include psychiatric assessments, no internet access and drug and alcohol treatment.

At Arps' previous court appearance, the 44-year-old admitted sharing objectionable material, pleading guilty to two charges laid under the Films, Videos and Publication Classifications Act.

Arps is the director of Beneficial Insulation which has come under scrutiny in the past for using white supremacist imagery.

Twelve others have been charged over Christchurch terrorist attack material.

When interviewed by a probation officer for his pre-sentence report, Arps likened himself to the Nazi deputy leader Rudolf Hess.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said there was "no comparison".

The judge also said it was clear Arps held strong views towards the Muslim community, to which Arps interrupted saying "religion as a whole".

Arps also said his request to have the live stream of the March 15 attack was an attempt to lighten up the video and make it a bit funny by making it into a meme that would then be shared on social media.

Arps defence had suggested home detention would be appropriate, but the judge disagreed saying Arps has a high risk of re-offending, shows no remorse and the prospects of changing his views on religion were "virtually non-existent".
 

Philip Arps
Jordan Oppert
