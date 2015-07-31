Man rescued with dislocated knee after spending cold, wet night on Mt Ruapehu

A man has been rescued after spending a cold, wet night out on Mt Ruapehu.

Aerial view of fresh snow on Mt Ruapehu. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called at 5pm yesterday after the 21-year-old man failed to return following a day hike up the mountain.

Four search teams helped search for the man overnight until 4am, before resuming this morning at 7am.

The man was found at 12.50pm this afternoon and airlifted to Taupo Hospital with a dislocated knee.

An NZAF NH90 helicopter, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, LandSAR personnel, Tukino Skifield and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts staff, and local iwi Tuwharetoa all participated in the rescue.

Taupo Search and Rescue Coordinator Senior Constable Barry Shepherd credited the search teams' efforts in locating the man.

"Conditions were less than ideal with very little visibility, rain and snow, so all credit to the guys and girls at the sharp end," Senior Constable Shepherd said.