Man rescued as Bay of Plenty home is engulfed by flames in seconds

A home in the Bay of Plenty town of Papamoa has been destroyed after it was engulfed by fire earlier this morning.

According to a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson, they received reports of a "well involved house fire" just before 9am on Papamoa Beach Road.

Witnesses say it took only a few moments before the house was swallowed by the flames which appear to starting at the rear end of the house.

One man had been inside the home when it caught fire but was helped outside by bystanders nearby.

A house in Papamoa was completely engulfed by flames earlier today. Source: 1 NEWS

FENZ says four fire trucks attended the incident and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.