TODAY |

Man pleads not guilty to string of sex offences following accusations against group of Wellington musicians

Cushla Norman, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 23-year-old Wellington man has pleaded not guilty to a string of sex offences that arose from a flood of accusations on social media.

The man pictured in the dock in December. Source: 1 NEWS

A new rape charge has been laid against the man, who has name suppression and was granted bail. He’s opted for his case to go to trial.

He faces six rape charges and two of indecent assault, against seven women in the Wellington region. Police say the offending took place between May 2017 and February 2020.

He was arrested late last year following a police investigation sparked by dozens of accusations online against a group of Wellington musicians.

Rape carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, while indecent assault carries seven years. 

The man will next appear in the Wellington on March 26.

New Zealand
Cushla Norman
Wellington
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Hipkins, Bloomfield give latest information on Auckland Covid-19 cases
2
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
3
Covid-19 latest: No new cases linked to Pullman Hotel MIQ facility today, day 12 test rules changed for returnees
4
Government fails to deliver key election promise on time despite being one of PM’s top priorities
5
Iwi-led regional checkpoint shut down by police in Northland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:32

Government eyes extra rules for returnees post MIQ after Pullman Covid cases

New Mediaworks boss says racist Magic Talk discussion 'extremely disappointing'

Man killed in forestry workplace accident near Masterton
00:39

Activists lock themselves to rails to stop KiwiRail coal trains in Dunedin