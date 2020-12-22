Man pleads not guilty to string of sex offences following accusations against group of Wellington musicians

A 23-year-old Wellington man has pleaded not guilty to a string of sex offences that arose from a flood of accusations on social media.

The man pictured in the dock in December. Source: 1 NEWS

A new rape charge has been laid against the man, who has name suppression and was granted bail. He’s opted for his case to go to trial.

He faces six rape charges and two of indecent assault, against seven women in the Wellington region. Police say the offending took place between May 2017 and February 2020.

He was arrested late last year following a police investigation sparked by dozens of accusations online against a group of Wellington musicians.

Rape carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, while indecent assault carries seven years.