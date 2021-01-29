Man pleads not guilty to starting North Canterbury tyre fire

A 63-year-old man charged with arson following a large tyre fire in North Canterbury earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.

Tyres go up in flames near Amberley, Canterbury on January 29, 2021. Source: 1 NEWS

A pile of around 160,000 tyres went up in flames on January 29 on Racecourse Road, near the small town of Amberley.

The tyre pile has been a problem within the community for years.

Their removal was ordered in 2018 after another arson at the site.

Environment Canterbury says it was just weeks away from starting a process to remove the tyres, when the pile was set alight in January.

The man charged over the incident has interim name suppression.