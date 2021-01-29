TODAY |

Man pleads not guilty to starting North Canterbury tyre fire

Maddy Lloyd, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 63-year-old man charged with arson following a large tyre fire in North Canterbury earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.

Tyres go up in flames near Amberley, Canterbury on January 29, 2021. Source: 1 NEWS

A pile of around 160,000 tyres went up in flames on January 29 on Racecourse Road, near the small town of Amberley.

The tyre pile has been a problem within the community for years.

Their removal was ordered in 2018 after another arson at the site.

Environment Canterbury says it was just weeks away from starting a process to remove the tyres, when the pile was set alight in January.

The man charged over the incident has interim name suppression.

He has been remanded on bail and is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court next month.

