Man pleads not guilty to charge of attempting to murder cop in Christchurch incident

The man who forced police to routinely carry guns has denied a charge of attempting to murder a police officer.

Tolu Ma’anaima pleaded not guilty after a police pursuit on Evelyn Cousins Ave in the Christchurch suburb of Richmond in February, which lead to an officer being shot and Ma'anaima receiving two wounds to the lower body.

Ma’anaima appeared via video-link in a wheelchair this morning in the High Court at Christchurch where he also pleaded not guilty to two charges of presenting a firearm at police and one charge of assaulting a police offer using a vehicle.

A trial date has been set for October 14 and is expected to last one week.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty on three other charges; two of failing to stop for police and one for failing to appear in court.