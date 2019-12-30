Man missing on Waikato River after coming off his jetski last night

A search is underway to locate a man who went missing after coming off his jet ski on the Waikato River last night.

Police received reports of a water incident where a rider had failed to resurface just before 8pm near Frost Road, north of Onewhero.

Last night a search of the area was carried out by the Eagle helicopter but the man was not found.

Search efforts for the man will resume later today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man on a jetski last night in the river near Frost Road.