TODAY |

Man missing on Waikato River after coming off his jetski last night

Source:  1 NEWS

A search is underway to locate a man who went missing after coming off his jet ski on the Waikato River last night. 

Jet-ski file image. Source: istock.com

Police received reports of a water incident where a rider had failed to resurface just before 8pm near Frost Road, north of Onewhero. 

Last night a search of the area was carried out by the Eagle helicopter but the man was not found.

Search efforts for the man will resume later today. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man on a jetski last night in the river near Frost Road.

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to contact the Police Maritime Unit on 0800 10 28 35.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
Prince Charles pays short visit to ailing Duke of Edinburgh
2
Australia to reopen travel bubble with New Zealand, but with conditions
3
Man missing on Waikato River after coming off his jetski last night
4
Former star of The Block among final women named for The Bachelor NZ
5
Australian woman held in managed isolation for 25 days after refusing Covid-19 test
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Australian woman held in managed isolation for 25 days after refusing Covid-19 test

Man charged after shooting near Whakatāne, police hunt second offender

Air NZ domestic network operating about 85% of pre-Covid levels, as frontline staff to be vaccinated this week

Porirua rattled by 4.5 magnitude earthquake