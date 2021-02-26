Man killed in Papatoetoe police stand-off was deported from Australia in 2017

The man who was shot and killed by police in Auckland's Papatoetoe yesterday had been deported from Australia four years ago.

Tangaru-Noere Turia, 34, was deported back to New Zealand from Australia in 2017, a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS tonight.

He was on "active charges" at the time of last night's shooting.

Police were called to the property on Avis Avenue at around 5.40pm yesterday after reports a shot was fired through a neighbour's window.

After hours of negotiations, Turia was shot and killed after police say he came out of the house with a shotgun and refused to drop it when repeatedly ordered to.

He was critically injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital, where he died later that night.

His behaviour was labelled "erratic" by police.

Australia has sent back thousands of New Zealand-born citizens since 2014 under section 501 of Australia's Migration Act, allowing Australia to deport those who fail a "character test".

Many '501s', as they've been dubbed, have been raised in Australia and have few, if any, ties to New Zealand, aside from it being their place of birth.

New Zealand politicians have blamed an increase in gang crime on the surge of 501 deportees.