Man killed in fatal police shooting near New Plymouth named

The man who was killed by police just north of New Plymouth yesterday afternoon has been named as a 54-year-old local.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Allan Neville Rowe, from Brixton, was shot and killed by police after officers say he pointed a gun at them.

According to police, they received a call at around 3:40pm on Tuesday regarding a man in his 50s in distress, who had left a Brixton property in a vehicle and was believed to be in possession of a gun.

Police then found the stationary vehicle on Mamaku Rd, off State Highway 3, around 4:10pm.

Police say when officers advanced on the vehicle, the occupant, who was known to police, presented a gun at them.

Rowe was then shot by police after refusing multiple times to drop his weapon, Central District Police Commander Chris de Wattignar said in a press conference today.

First aid was immediately administered, however he died at the scene a short time later.

A .22 cut-down rifle was found at the scene and the vehicle Rowe was in was believed to be stolen, according to Commander Wattingar.

Rowe's body was removed from the scene today and has been blessed by local kaumatua, police said in a statement tonight.

Four officers were involved in the incident and are now on a 10-day stand down period, as is procedure.

A Critical Incident Investigation into the shooting is now underway and the IPCA has been notified.

Mamaku Rd remains closed to through traffic as the scene examination continues, with a scene guard in place overnight.