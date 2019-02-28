TODAY |

Man jailed for 'horrific' assault on baby daughter who later died

Source:  1 NEWS

A man who assaulted his seven-month-old daughter Hineteaorangi Maraki before her death will be jailed for four years and three months.

Court crest. Source: rnz.co.nz

Twenty-eight-year-old David Sciascia was sentenced today in the Hastings District Court on charges of assaults child, assault person with blunt instrument and wounds with intent to injure/reckless disregard.

Police today acknowledged the sentencing.

“Police, particularly our officers who investigated the case, are deeply saddened by Hineteaorangi's death and the extent of her horrific injuries,” Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said.

“While nothing will be able to bring Hineteaorangi back, we are hopeful the arrest and prosecution of Sciascia provides some comfort for her loved ones.

“No child should be the victim of violence, and the horrendous abuse inflicted on children by those who are supposed to protect them is unforgivable.”

Stuff reported the cause of Hineteaorangi’s death could not be determined by a forensic pathologist, so Sciascia was not charged directly for the death.

File picture. Source: istock.com

