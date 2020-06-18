Man identified as contact of women from UK with Covid-19 flown to Christchurch during isolation without being tested

1 NEWS can reveal guests who stayed at the same hotel as the two positive Covid-19 cases from the UK were flown to Christchurch part-way through their isolation without being tested.

Guests from the South Island staying at the Ellerslie Novotel received a letter from quarantine officials on June 13 inviting them on a flight down to Christchurch to a new isolation facility so they could be "closer to home".

One man 1 NEWS had spoken to arrived at the Ellerslie hotel on June 9 and had been identified as a contact of the women who tested positive. He was in the same facility as the women for five days, but said he wasn't tested before the flight and had to ask to be tested on his eighth day of isolation.

He said he was initially told by nurses at the Christchurch hotel that he didn’t need a test until his 12th day in isolation.

He was later called by the Ministry of Health's contact tracing team and was told he needed to be tested "immediately".

He said all the guests who travelled to Christchurch were made to wear gloves and masks for the duration of the trip, which also included two bus rides, but he was shocked that they were allowed to leave isolation at all. He said there were "about 100 people" who took the trip, including guests from hotels all across Auckland.

"It was crazy", he said.

"It isn't what I expected at all.

“There were people from hotels all over Auckland who were in isolation that moved to Christchurch, we all merged into one then got on the plane.”

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he is aware of the flight, which happened because Auckland isolation facilities were getting too full.

“There are now 15 facilities and in Auckland they are very full, there a lot of people coming in so an additional facility is being stood up in Christchurch” he said.

He said the transfer flights didn’t pose a risk to the public or the passengers.

“There are obviously protocols in place to make sure that the risk is managed for that flight down.”

Dr Bloomfield said Air Commodore Digby Webb is now in charge of operational matters at isolation facilities, after the Defence Force was brought in to manage them yesterday.